Video captures daring $2 million jewelry heist in New York

Posted at 2:48 PM, Aug 09, 2022
The New York Police Department is investigating after a large amount of jewelry was taken in a daring heist in broad daylight on Friday.

On Twitter, police posted security camera footage of the crime just after 2:35 p.m. in the Bronx.

In the video, an individual holds the door open of Rocco's Jewelry for three additional men.

They then rush inside the store and use a hammer to break the glass.

Police say the smash-and-grab theft took less than 30 seconds, according to CBS New York.

CNN reported that the suspects made off with around $2.15 million worth of jewelry.

No arrests have been made, and police are offering a $3,500 reward.

