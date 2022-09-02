Watch Now
Police: Woman kidnapped while jogging in Memphis

Posted at 4:28 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 16:28:11-04

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Memphis are looking for a woman who they believe was kidnapped Friday morning.

Authorities say Eliza Fletcher was on a run around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown man approached her and reportedly forced her into a dark-colored SUV near the University of Memphis.

A missing person's report was reportedly filed after Fletcher did not return from her normal run.

According to the Daily Memphian, Fletcher's water bottle and phone were found in front of a house that is owned by the university.

Fletcher was last seen wearing purple shorts and a pink top, police said.

Anyone with information about Fletcher's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or dial 1-800-TBI-FIND.

