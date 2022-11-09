Pro-abortion rights bills passed in 3 states, anti-abortion bills trailing in 2 others

Voters in California, Michigan and Vermont approved measures that are backed by supporters of abortion rights while bills in Montana and Kentucky that are supported by proponents of abortion restrictions are trailing, as of Wednesday morning.

Voters in California approved Proposition 1. It asked whether they want to include existing rights to reproductive freedom—such as the right to choose whether or not to have an abortion and use contraceptives in the state's constitution.

Voters in Vermont approved Article 22. Similar to the California proposal, voters decided to protect the right to an abortion.

The following sentence will be added to the Vermont constitution:

"That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means."

Michigan voters accepted Proposal 3, which gives individuals the right to have an abortion. It also prevents the state from taking action against someone who sought an abortion. Someone who assisted that person will also be protected.

While those three measures were approved by wide margins, it appears two bills supported by abortion opponents are trailing.

Voters in Kentucky are deciding on whether to add a line to the constitution that states abortions are not protected in the state. "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion," the amendment says.

As of early Wednesday morning, it was trailing 52-47.

LR-131 in Montana would impose criminal penalties on healthcare providers who do not provide "appropriate" medical care to infants "born alive" after abortion. Medical providers could reportedly face up to $50,000 in fines and 20 years in prison for violating the law if it passes.

The Montana issue was trailing 53-47 early Wednesday.