Queen's home movies to be in new documentary for Jubilee

BBC /AP
An image taken from the video 'Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen' of Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth with their father King George VI onboard HMS Vanguard in 1947. A new documentary set to be released will reveal unseen footage of Queen Elizabeth II. The BBC has been given broad access to a huge archive of homemade films shot by the Queen, her parents and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. The film is being made in conjunction with upcoming celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. (The Royal Collection via BBC Studios via AP)
The BBC says previously-unseen home movies from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal archive — including footage capturing the monarch as a young mother and her beaming at her engagement ring — will be shown in a new documentary.

The queen granted the broadcaster unprecedented access to hundreds of home movies shot by her, her parents and her late husband Prince Philip.

They will be shown as part of celebrations for her upcoming Platinum Jubilee, honoring her 70 years on the throne.

The videos record the queen’s life from when she was a baby in a pram to her coronation in 1953.

One clip captures Philip's first extended visit to Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1946, before his engagement to Elizabeth was made public.

