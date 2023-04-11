Ready, set, buy! YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket presale is here

Calling all NFL fans: YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket presale kicks off today. And for the first time, the ticket will be available without a satellite subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels.

According to a press release, season ticket pricing starts at $249 for YouTube TV members with a Base Plan during the presale. After the presale, the price will jump to $349. Base Plan fans will have access to 100+ live channels and every Sunday game, including local, national and out-of-market games.

Another option for Base Plan fans is the NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundle, which is $289 during the presale and later retails for $389.

And for fans who just want the NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube is broadly offering the ticket — without a satellite subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels — for $349 during the presale and retailing later for $449. That NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundle is also available for $389 during presale, which later retails for $489.

There will be new features for YouTube TV members, like multiview, unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, the ability to view key plays, NFL Fantasy data, real time stats and hide spoilers.

Key plays and multiview will also be available for users who subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket through Primetime Channels. They will see games "featured prominently in their feeds, so they can quickly jump into the action on game days."

YouTube also says it plans on adding shopping integrations so viewers can easily buy merchandise to support their teams. Social features that YouTube users are already familiar with, like chat and polls, will also be available.

The NFL Sunday Ticket consists of all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games (based on viewer's location) broadcast on FOX and CBS.

Fans can expect to see sign-up options over the next few days.