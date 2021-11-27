Watch
Rep. Boebert apologizes after using anti-Muslim language

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 29, 2021. Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 9:16 PM, Nov 26, 2021
DENVER (AP) — Minnesota's Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is calling on House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language.

While talking with constituents, a video shows Boebert claiming she was in an elevator with Omar when she saw a Capitol police officer running toward them.

"I said, 'Well, she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine,'" Boebert said.

The Republican congresswoman then said she told Omar, "Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today."

The reference to a backpack is an allusion to suicide bombers.

Omar responded to the video by saying Boebert's story is made up.

"Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized," Omar said in a tweet. "Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation."

Boebert said she has reached out to Omar's office to speak with her directly.

"I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar," Boebert said.

She added, "There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction."

