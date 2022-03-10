Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces charge for driving with revoked license

Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been charged with driving with a revoked license, according to multiple reports.

Cawthorn, who represents North Carolina in Congress, was pulled over last week for crossing over the centerline of a highway, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

CBS News reports that this was his third traffic infraction in the past six months. He received two other citations for speeding, the network reported.

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, Cawthorn faces up to 20 days in jail for driving with a revoked license.

In a statement to the publication, a spokesperson for the Republican said, "Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11.”