Report: Newly surfaced video shows Biden saying Iran nuclear deal is 'dead'

It appeared to signal that the Biden administration doesn't have faith in a path forward with the deal.
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden signals that he is walking back to the stage to announce the U.S. soccer team won their match against Iran after he spoke about manufacturing jobs and the economy at SK Siltron CSS, a computer chip factory in Bay City, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 4:52 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 16:52:56-05

President Joe Biden told an attendee at a Nov. 4 election rally in Oceanside, California that the Iran nuclear deal is "dead," and said the U.S. won't formally announce it, Axios reported.

The remark was heard in a newly surfaced video as the president was speaking to someone on the sidelines at the event.

According to Axios, it appears to signal that the Biden administration isn't confident there is a path forward with the Iran deal.

In October, Rob Malley, the U.S. envoy for Iran, said the administration wouldn't "waste time" attempting to give new life to the Iran nuclear deal.

Tehran has recently cracked down on protests in the country, and has shown strong support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine while keeping its strong position regarding its nuclear program.

