Reports: Multiple people killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:54 PM, Jun 22, 2022
News outlets are reporting multiple people have been killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia.

The identities were not confirmed, but Ray Bryant of Logan Emergency Management told WSAZ-TV they were not local residents. He says the helicopter was based at the Logan airport and used for tourism flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m. with six people on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Bryant said the helicopter was on fire when crews arrived, and firefighters extinguished the flames.

