Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Reward grows to $450,000 in road rage shooting death of boy in Southern California

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
A police background with two vehicles and an officer at work.
Police Duty
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 17:19:22-04

The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the fatal death of a 6-year-old boy in a suspected road rage shooting in California has now grown to $450,000.

The City of Costa Mesa Council unanimously voted Tuesday to provide an additional $50,000 to the reward, which upped it to $450,000.

According to The Orange County Register, 6-year-old Aiden Leos was fatally shot on May 21 while sitting in the back seat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan, in Orange, California.

According to Joanna and other eyewitnesses, another vehicle cut her off, she used a hand gesture to respond, the car then slipped in behind her, and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her vehicle, USA Today reported.

According to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, the suspected vehicle is described as a 2018-19 white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 1-800-Tell-CHP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.