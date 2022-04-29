American man killed while fighting in Ukraine

A 22-year-old American man has died while fighting in Ukraine.

CNN reports Willy Joseph Cancel was a former U.S. Marine.

Cancel had been fighting in Ukraine since March and was reportedly killed on Monday.

He was working with a private military contracting company and was getting paid while fighting in Ukraine, his mother told CNN.

Before going to Ukraine, Cancel was a full-time corrections officer in Tennessee. He was originally from Orange County, New York.

Cancel leaves behind a 7-month-old daughter and a wife.

Cancel’s mother says his body has not yet been recovered.

The State Department said it is aware of reports of Cancel’s death but made no further comment.