At Ukraine's largest art museum, a race to protect heritage

LVIV, Ukraine — Staffers at Ukraine’s largest art museum are packing away its collections to protect their national heritage in case the Russian invasion advances west.

The doors of the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum in the western city of Lviv have been closed since Russia’s war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24, and heritage sites across the country face danger as the fighting continues.

The museum's director said he receives daily calls from other European cultural institutions offering to help as he and his staff race to preserve the museum’s works.

General Director Ihor Kozhan said the empty walls feel “bitter, sad.”