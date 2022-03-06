Watch
At Ukraine's largest art museum, a race to protect heritage

Bernat Armangue/AP
Workers move the Annunciation to the Blessed Virgin of the Bohorodchany Iconostasis in the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum as part of safety preparations in the event of an attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Friday, March 4, 2022. The doors of the museum have been closed since Russia’s war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24, and heritage sites across the country face danger as the fighting continues. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 12:56:18-05

LVIV, Ukraine — Staffers at Ukraine’s largest art museum are packing away its collections to protect their national heritage in case the Russian invasion advances west.

The doors of the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum in the western city of Lviv have been closed since Russia’s war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24, and heritage sites across the country face danger as the fighting continues.

The museum's director said he receives daily calls from other European cultural institutions offering to help as he and his staff race to preserve the museum’s works.

General Director Ihor Kozhan said the empty walls feel “bitter, sad.”

