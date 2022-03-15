Watch
Capital city of Ukraine under 35-hour curfew

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia's offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine's embattled capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 15, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv Is under a 35-hour curfew.

It began Tuesday evening and extends into Thursday morning.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko cited a “difficult and dangerous” for the long curfew as Russian steps up its bombardment on the city.

The mayor warned people in Kyiv they should only leave their homes if sirens go off.

The sirens will indicate that people should go to bomb shelters.

Only people with special permits are allowed to move around the city.

At least one person died after a 15-story apartment building was attacked in western Kyiv.

“People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying. They haven’t lived their lives and they have already seen this, this is the worst,” said a rescuer at the apartment attack, who gave only his first name, Andriy.

Kyiv previously imposed a similar curfew on February 26, when Russia first began its invasion.

Russia has denied it is targeting civilians.

