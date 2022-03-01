Chef José Andrés feeding Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Chef José Andrés is again helping feed people in need.

The Spanish American chef and restauranter arrived in Poland late last week, where he and his not-for-profit World Central Kitchen (WCK) are providing hot meals to refugees who are fleeing Ukraine amid a Russian invasion.

On Sunday, WCK said that in about 18 hours, the organization served 4,000 meals to people in the village of Medyka, which is located on the border of Ukraine.

WCK has also set up operations in Romania to help feed refugees who may have fled to the south.

Andrés has provided several video updates on his Twitter page since his arrival, during which he's spoken out against the military action that's forced about half a million people to flee their home country in frigid temperatures.

“Why do we put young men and women in this situation? We didn’t learn enough from the horrors of the past," Andrés said in a video posted on Monday night. "People, we need to speak up against leaders that are breaking us apart.”

Andrés' video has been liked nearly 100,000 times since it was posted.

We are all Ukrainians right now 🇺🇦 It’s been a long day…but before I go to sleep here’s my message to you… #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/cumv3NwfUF — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 1, 2022

Andrés and WCK are no strangers to giving. He started the organization in 2010 when he traveled to Haiti to help feed people impacted by a devastating earthquake.

Since then, Andrés and his organization have traveled around the world following natural disasters and crises to help feed people in need.

Last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos presented Andrés and WCK with a $100 million donation following Bezos' trip into space.