Cleveland-area businesses, organizations showing up for Ukraine by donating proceeds to humanitarian efforts

CLEVELAND — In times of need, Cleveland shows up for those struggling with a difficult circumstance or tragedy, and that remains true for the people of Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion. Local businesses, from bakeries to breweries to nonprofits, are showing up for the men, women and children displaced by war.

Forest City Brewery

Forest City Brewery in Ohio City announced it will be releasing its “Slava Ukraine” wheat beer to be released later this month, with $1 of each pint sold to benefit the Ukrainian Red Cross. But for now, visitors to the brewery can purchase the “Furbelly Irish Stout,” with $1 of each pint sold through St. Patrick’s Day to the Ukrainian Red Cross. It will also donate $1 for every order of pierogies sold through Dyngus Day.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine and our prayers are with those impacted by this violence. Ukraine’s heroic fight for democracy should make us all proud, and we can’t ignore the innocent lives lost and the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians displaced by this war,” said Jay Demagall, co-owner of Forest City Brewery. “From our early ban of Russian vodka, to these donations to assist the Ukrainian Red Cross, we are committed to supporting our Ukrainian friends."

Courtesy of Forest City Brewery. The Furbelly Irish Stout.

DiBella's Subs

DiBella’s Subs, a Rochester-based restaurant company with locations throughout Cleveland, is raising funds for the World Central Kitchen—a nonprofit organization that is serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home and those who remain in the country.

When ordering at the restaurant, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. When ordering online, customers can add $1, $3, $5 or $10 donation to their order.

“During the pandemic, we realized the best way for us to help our communities was by providing a comforting meal. With the help of our guests, we discounted meals for 500,000 frontline workers and raised funds that provided more than 1 million meals to those who are food-insecure,” said Peter Fox, President of DiBella’s Subs. “Much like everyone else, we want to help the people in Ukraine right now. While we can’t personally feed Ukrainians, we can support the World Central kitchen’s efforts to provide meals during this unprecedented crisis.

Breads and Beyond Bakery

Bread and Beyond Bakery in Parma has been serving the community since 1995; it is now making cookies that resemble the Ukraine flag colors. All proceeds will go towards Fund to Aid Ukraine.

The bakery said it has sold 600 cookies so far and has no plans to stop.

Larder Delicatessen & Bakery

The James Beard Foundation-nominated deli and bakery is baking up hamantash, a triangular Jewish pocket pastry, with proceeds going to the “Hamantashen for Ukraine” organization. Participating bakers, like Larder, will give profits of sales to the Polish Humanitarian Action to help them assist Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border.

Larder is open from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Click here for more info.

Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery

Lidia Trempe, the owner of Parma’s beloved paczki destination, said all the proceeds made on Saturday, March 12, will be donated to PLAST Ukrainian Scouting Organization, which has been directly providing medical and humanitarian aid to wounded Ukrainian soldiers, their families and aid to the widows and orphans of fallen soldiers since 2014.

Rudy's Strudel and Bakery Rudy's Strudel and Bakery's storefront, located on Ridge Road in Parma.

MedWish International

Cleveland-based nonprofit organization MedWish International is working with long-standing Ukrainian recipients to distribute medical supplies and equipment and basic emergency supplies to relief organizations in Ukraine impacted by the Russian invasion.

“MedWish has had extensive experience in providing international humanitarian aid and we are willing and able to use our strengths as an organization to provide aid to individuals and organizations who are impacted by the crisis in Ukraine,” said Allison Busser, Director of Development at MedWish.

MedWish is always in need of medical supply donations. Supplies can be dropped off at University Hospitals Customer Service Center, 20800 Harvard Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 12 and March 13. Click here for more info.

If you are a business donating proceeds to the people of Ukraine and want your information included in this list, email Kaylyn.Hlavaty@wews.com.

