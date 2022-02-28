ICC to open up an investigation into situation in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court said in a statement on Monday that it will open up an investigation into the situation in Ukraine as "rapidly as possible."

ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan QC formally said in a statement, “I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation.”

In the announcement, Khan QC mentioned that the court has already begun looking into the matter writing, "I have reviewed the Office's conclusions arising from the preliminary examination of the situation in Ukraine, and have confirmed that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with opening an investigation. In particular, I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine in relation to the events already assessed during the preliminary examination by the Office."

He went on to say, "Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my Office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine."

The ICC said it will be looking to the international community for support. The court will now seek to obtain authorization for the Pre-Trial Chamber of the court to open the investigation.