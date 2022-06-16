International leaders visit Ukraine, decry 'war crimes'

French President Emmanuel Macron says there are signs of war crimes in a Kyiv suburb after “massacres” by Russian forces.

He spoke Thursday in the town of Irpin while on a visit with other European leaders to show support for Ukraine. He denounced the “barbarism” of the attacks that devastated the town, and praised the courage of residents of Irpin and other Kyiv region towns who held back Russian forces from attacking the capital.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania are visiting as a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia’s invasion. They are expected to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy confirmed he accepted an invitation to join NATO leaders in Madrid later this month.

A number of NATO leaders, including Canada's Justin Trudeau and the United Kingdom's Boris Johnson, have also visited Zelenskyy in Kyiv.