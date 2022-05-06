Local police departments donate thousands of pieces of gear to Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police departments and other agencies from all over Ohio have banded together to supply Ukraine with much-needed personal protective gear in its fight with invading Russian forces.

Gear being sent to soldiers and civilians overseas include 71 vest carriers, 1,880 pieces of body armor and 45 helmets.

Here's a list of all the departments that contributed to the effort:

Aurora Police Department, Battelle Labs, Bowling Green State University Police Department, Cambridge Police Department, Cleveland Police Department, Elmore Police Department, Erie County Sheriff's Office, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Hilliard Police Department, Holden Arboretum Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Morrow County Sheriff's Office, North Canton Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Department of Administrative Services, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Ohio Department of Youth Services, Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Perry Township Police Department, Sandusky Police Department, Stark County Sheriff's Office, Supreme Court of Ohio, Sylvania Police Department, Troy Police Department, Union County Sheriff's Office, Wood County Sheriff's Office, Wooster Police Department.

"I am so very appreciative to all of the law enforcement agencies that took the time to gather their unneeded equipment and donate it to our friends in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives," said Gov. Mike DeWine. "I also commend the Fund to Aid Ukraine and their partners who have been working to ensure that these donations will go directly to Ukrainian civilians who are bravely standing up to Russia to defend their country and protect their families."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol started collecting items from police agencies last month.

The Fund to Aid Ukraine, a nonprofit organization based in Parma which has a large Ukrainian-American population, will coordinate the delivery of Ohio's equipment donations to Ukraine.

The state is also sending armored personal carriers to help Ukraine.

According to the governor, the move follows a request from the Department of Defense to support Ukraine.

Specifically, the Ohio National Guard will send M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers overseas. The APCs "are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery."

