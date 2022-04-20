Ohio National Guard providing Ukraine with armored vehicles for war against Russia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio National Guard will send an "undisclosed" number of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine to fight against Russia, Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday.

According to the governor, the move follows a request from the Department of Defense to support Ukraine.

Specifically, the Ohio National Guard will send M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers overseas. The APCs "are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery."

"As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible," said DeWine. "Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas."

Earlier this month, Ohio started collecting surplus personal protection gear such as ballistic and riot helmets, and bulletproof vests. In total, dozens of of police agencies across the state donated around 75 helmets and more than 800 pieces of body armor.

In March, DeWine joined officials from a myriad of different nonprofits to continue laying the groundwork needed to get ready for the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.

The Ohio Summit on Ukrainian Refugees also provided the opportunity for the state to declare unequivocally that it will welcome people that had to flee war-torn Ukraine.

