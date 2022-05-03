Watch
Pelosi returns to Washington after surprise Ukraine visit vowing 'more to do'

Pelosi is highest-ranking elected US official to visit Ukraine during war
In this image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, center, arrives with her delegation before her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country's struggle against Russia. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Posted at 9:35 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 21:35:57-04

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Monday at the Capitol after leading a surprise delegation trip to Ukraine, vowing the U.S. Congress has “more to do” to help the country fight the Russian invasion.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to touch down in Kyiv since the start of the war and she called the congressional delegation’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “informative and it was inspiring.”

The trip with Democratic lawmakers comes as Congress is preparing a $33 billion package of military and humanitarian aid, but now some lawmakers also are discussing a “Marshall Plan”-type effort to eventually help rebuild Ukraine as the U.S. aided Europe after World War II.

Pelosi returned to the Capitol in Washington to sign and send President Joe Biden legislation passed last week by Congress that would update a World War II-era military lend-lease law and streamline the process for sending aid to Ukraine. Biden is expected to sign it into law.

