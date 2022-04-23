Watch
President Biden announces ban on Russian ships

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 23, 2022
President Joe Biden announced Saturday a ban on ships from Russia using ports in the United States.

It is the latest sanction the Biden administration has used against Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"The United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from our ports," Biden tweeted. "That means no ship that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by a Russian interest will be allowed to dock in a United States port or access our shores. None."

Earlier this week, Biden announced an additional $800 million in U.S. military aid would be sent to Ukraine. That is in addition in $500 million in new support for Ukraine's economy.

