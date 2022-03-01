Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from bunker on talks with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shed more light on his talks with Russia in an exclusive interview with CNN and Reuters.

He spoke to the two news outlets from a bunker in Kyiv.

“They decided to begin to speak about this situation,” Zelenskyy said, in reference to Russia.

The president said as long as violence continues in Ukraine, it will be difficult to make progress with talks.

“You have to speak first of all. Everybody has to stop fighting and to go [back] to that point from where it began five, six, today’s six, six days ago,” he said.

The leader said he is still unsure whether talks with Russia are a waste of time.

"If you do this, and that side is ready, it means they are ready for peace. If they (are not) ready, it means that you are just, you know, just wasting time,” Zelenskyy said.

“And do you think you’re wasting your time, or do you think they’re ready?” CNN asked.

“We’ll see,” Zelenskyy responded.

Officials from the two countries spoke Monday for the first time since the invasion started.