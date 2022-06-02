Watch
US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

Andriy Andriyenko/AP
People clean an area of a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jun 01, 2022
The U.S. and Germany are pledging to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery.

Germany said on Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with up-to-date anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. said it will provide four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition. The arms shipments aim to bolster Ukraine's defense as its troops battle a grinding Russian offensive that is closing in on capturing a key city in the east.

Western arms have been critical to Ukraine's success in stymieing Russia's much larger and better-equipped military.

