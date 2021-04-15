Officer 'saved a lot of lives' by stopping armed man near San Antonio airport, chief says

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Airport police shot and killed an armed man outside San Antonio International Airport Thursday after he opened fire near the terminal.

Around 2:30 p.m., San Antonio police got a call about a car going the wrong way on a lower level of the airport lot.

When airport police approached the vehicle near terminal B, the driver got out and opened fire toward the terminal, the officers and "indiscriminately."

An airport officer returned fire, hitting the man.

"The officer who stopped this individual, saved a lot of lives," San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said.

The chief of police said the man had a "full box of ammunition" and a handgun.

The man, only identified as being in his 40s, was taken to the hospital where he died.

FULL media briefing on officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd. here ➡️➡️ https://t.co/z1FuDytVnn — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 15, 2021

The officer, others at the scene and people at the airport were not injured.

McManus said the man is believed to be the same man who was seen shooting at planes flying over near the airport earlier in the day Thursday.

The chief said the man is known to police and they believe there were some "mental health concerns."