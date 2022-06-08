Watch
San Francisco ousts liberal DA Chesa Boudin in heated recall

Noah Berger/AP
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who is fighting a recall effort on Tuesday's ballot, campaigns on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in San Francisco. Recall proponents say Boudin's policies have made San Francisco less safe. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 7:18 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 07:18:45-04

San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a heated campaign that divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city.

Recall backers cheered the results as proof that San Franciscans wanted change in a chaotic DA's office. But Boudin remained defiant to supporters, saying the movement for justice would continue and blaming his loss on billionaire Republicans. Boudin was a first-time political candidate who narrowly won office in November 2019 as part of a national wave of progressive elections.

The mayor will appoint his replacement, but Boudin could also run again in November.

As of Wednesday morning, results showed the pro-recall vote leading 60-40 with 53% of precincts reporting.

