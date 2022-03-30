Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

The offer was quickly rejected by the families, who said Jones defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened.

CNN reports that Jones apologized to the families in his settlement offer.

"Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused," the offer of compromise reportedly says.

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November. A trial is planned for later this year to determine how much he should pay the families.

The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.