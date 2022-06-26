Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

SD gov says women shouldn't be prosecuted for abortion pills

Supreme Court
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Supreme Court
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 14:32:59-04

WASHINGTON  — South Dakota’s Republican governor is pledging to bar mail-order abortion pills but says women shouldn't face prosecution for seeking them.

Kristi Noem's stand appears to be in defiance of legal guidance by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court last week stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.

The governor is indicating that she'd put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict the abortion pills.

The ruling Friday by the court’s conservative justices triggered abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere.

But Noem says in new show interviews that doctors, not their patients, would likely be prosecuted for knowing violations of what would be one of the strictest laws on abortion pills in the United States.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.