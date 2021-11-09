Shaquille O'Neal donates $5K to reward fund to help find man accused of killing GA police officer

The reward for help finding the man accused of shooting a police officer in Georgia has grown to $70,000.

According to NBC News, former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal donated $5,000 dollars to the fund.

Police say Jordan Jackson shot Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai after he responded to a domestic dispute call on Thursday.

Desai died Monday night, the police department said.

Jackson is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer. Police say the charge is expected to be upgraded to murder.

Jackson was last seen in a white 2016 Honda Civic with Georgia license plate RXF0384.

People can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 if they know where Jackson may be hiding.