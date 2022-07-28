Watch Now
Sheriff: Texas couple charged after road rage shooting

Authorities in Texas said a couple was charged following an alleged road rage shooting in Houston that was caught on video.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Benjamin Greene was charged with assault and Nazly Ortiz was charged with aggravated assault.

ABC News reported the couple appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Gonzalez said the alleged incident happened on Tuesday on I-45 near 1960 in Spring.

According to Gonzalez, a man and his 2-year-old son exited Parramatta Lane when Greene followed him in a pickup truck.

When both vehicles stopped, Greene got out of his vehicle, approached the victim's car, and assaulted him, Gonzalez said.

As the victim fled, Ortiz got out of the truck's passenger side and fired at the victim, striking the backseat passenger window, according to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said a car at a nearby dealership was also struck.

According to Gonzalez, the victim was transported to a hospital with a possible graze wound, but he is in good condition.

No other injuries were reported, Gonzalez said.

ABC News reported that it's unknown when the couple is expected back at court.

