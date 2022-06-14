Watch
Sheriff warns against picking up folded dollars because they might contain fentanyl

Posted at 2:00 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Authorities in Tennessee are warning people against picking up folded dollar bills found on the ground because they might contain fentanyl.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, a folded dollar bill was found on the floor in a gas station on two separate occasions. Each time, a white powder was found inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

"This is very dangerous, folks! Please share and educate your children to not pick up the money," a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page says.

The sheriff said he plans to introduce legislation that would "intensify the punishment" for someone who is caught using money as a "pouch for such poison."

The sheriff added that he hopes they find the people responsible for hiding drugs in the dollar bills.

