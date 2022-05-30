Shootout between rival motorcycle gangs leaves 7 injured, 2 critically

Seven people were injured in a shooting involving members of two rival motorcycle gangs on a Nevada freeway on Sunday, local police confirmed.

Authorities say the incident happened in the northbound lanes of the U.S. 95 freeway in Henderson, Nevada.

PREVIOUS: Henderson police investigate highway shooting on US 95, Horizon Drive

Six people with gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. Two of those people were said to be in critical condition.

A seventh person, who police said was confirmed to be involved in the shooting, arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shootout involved members or affiliates of the Hells Angels OMG and the Vagos OMG. It wasn't immediately clear what the circumstances were leading up to shots being fired.

Three suspects have since been arrested, police said. They were identified Monday as 66-year-old Richard Devries, 46-year-old Stephen Alo and 26-year-old Russell Smith. All three men were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on charges that include:

6 counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon

6 counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm (with a criminal gang enhancement)

6 counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure or vehicle (with a criminal gang enhancement)

1 count of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon

Police did not immediately elaborate on the suspects' potential affiliations with each other or with either of the motorcycle gangs they mentioned.

The incident shut down traffic on U.S. 95 for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case is asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This story was originally published by KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.