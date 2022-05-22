Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Some Jif peanut butter products linked to salmonella cases

Jif.jpg
Associated Press
Jif.jpg
Posted at 3:10 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 15:10:58-04

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising consumers to double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter.

Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized.

Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination.

The company says jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be discarded. Jif is sold at retailers nationwide.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?