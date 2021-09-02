Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

South Carolina Supreme Court blocks school mask mandate

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Virus Outbreak Florida
Posted at 7:13 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 19:13:14-04

The South Carolina Supreme Court will not allow Columbia to keep its mask mandate for school children.

The court said the ordinance was in “conflict with state law.”

The mayor of Columbia said he enacted the mandate to protect children who aren’t allowed to receive the vaccine.

However, Alan Wilson, South Carolina’s attorney general, sued. He contended that the ordinance violated state law.

In the final week of August, South Carolina reported between 3,000 and 4,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

The Department of Education launched an investigation into five states, including South Carolina, for bans on masks. The investigation is attempting to determine whether the bans discriminate against students with disabilities, who are more prone to get severely ill from the virus.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.