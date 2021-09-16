Watch
Southwest China earthquake collapses homes, kills at least 2

Gu Youcong/AP
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents injured in the aftermath of an earthquake get treated at the Luxian People's Hospital in Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. An earthquake collapsed homes, killed some and injured others Thursday in southwest China's Sichuan province, state media reported. (Gu Youcong/Xinhua via AP)
Posted at 11:20 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 23:20:46-04

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say an earthquake collapsed homes, killed at least two people and injured dozens in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Luxian county early Thursday morning and was about 6 miles deep.

State broadcaster CCTV said 60 people were injured, three seriously, and 35 houses had collapsed.

The epicenter was about 120 miles southeast of Chengdu, the provincial capital. Rescue work was underway.

Western China is regularly hit by earthquakes.

A magnitude-7.9 quake in 2008 left nearly 90,000 people dead in Sichuan, many of them in collapsed schools and other poorly constructed buildings.

