2 injured in shooting at high school in Newport News, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News, Virginia, have responded to reports of a shooting at a local high school.

Police are currently on the scene at Heritage High School. According to police, two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Students were evacuated and were sent to the school's tennis courts. Police say parents can meet the students there.

A concerned parent at the scene went live on Facebook earlier on Monday. Click here to view her video (note, the video contains explicit language).

The Norfolk branch of the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' Washington office and the Virginia State Police are currently assisting Newport News Police with the investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated. It was originally published by Scripps station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.