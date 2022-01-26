Super Bowl spectators required to wear masks at game

Fans heading to California to watch the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium will be required to wear a mask while at the game.

The Los Angeles Times and CNN reported that LA County health officials announced that spectators would be given KN95 masks as part of its health and safety plans to ensure COVID protocols are met.

The masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking.

Spectators will also be given an at-home COVID test, which the league plans on handing out at the LA Convention Center, where an interactive football theme park is taking place the week before the game.

According to county officials, masks must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status, while at "outdoor mega events," which are considered events that have more than 5,000 people in attendance.