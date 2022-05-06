Supreme Court braces for abortion protests

Fencing was erected around the Supreme Court Thursday as Washington, D.C. prepares for protests due to a potential ruling that would overturn the precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

The fencing is comparable to one placed around the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. It is unclear how long the fencing will be in place around the Supreme Court, which is located directly across the street from the Capitol.

CNN reported the U.S. Capitol Police generated a report warning of a call of violence from the far-right against religious groups demonstrating in support of abortion rights.

As abortion-rights activists have rallied throughout the U.S. this week, most protests have been peaceful. One exception was in Los Angeles where police reported that protesters threw rocks and bottles at officers, injuring an officer.

The protests come in the wake of a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would undo the legal precedent set in Roe v. Wade. The draft published by Politico earlier this week indicates the Supreme Court is poised to undo Roe v. Wade, opening the door for states to ban or curtail a person’s ability to seek an abortion.

Although the draft memo is not a final ruling, opening the possibility that the precedent set in Roe v. Wade remains, Senate Democrats plan on voting on legislation that would maintain the status quo for abortion rights in the U.S. That legislation, which is scheduled for a vote next week, likely does not have enough support for approval.