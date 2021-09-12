Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

items.[0].image.alt
Bernat Armangue/AP
An Afghan woman walks past beauty salons with defaced window decorations, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Since the Taliban gained control of Kabul, several images depicting women outside beauty salons have been removed or covered up. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
APTOPIX Afghanistan
Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 11:36:24-04

KABUL, Afghanistan — The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference Sunday, several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male, all-Taliban government.

Haqqani said female university students would be required to wear a hijab.

He did not elaborate on whether this only meant a compulsory headscarf or also mandatory face coverings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.