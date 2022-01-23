Watch
Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens Monday

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Some taxpayers face a desperate wait for IRS refunds
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 12:58:02-05

WASHINGTON — U.S. taxpayers, brace yourselves because tax filing season starts Monday and you can expect the task to be more cumbersome than usual this year.

That's due to an overloaded and understaffed IRS workforce, as well as complications from pandemic-related programs.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the IRS has “unacceptable backlogs" and she says the customer service that people are receiving "is not what the American public deserves.”

There will be plenty of new issues to navigate this year.

For example, individuals who are eligible to claim the child tax credit and have gotten advance payments throughout the year may get a smaller refund than they’d normally see.

