Texas parole board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd for 2004 arrest

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied granting a posthumous pardon to George Floyd for a 2004 Houston drug conviction.

The board made their decision known Thursday in a letter, which a reporter with The Marshall Project first made public, the Associated Press reported.

“After a full and careful review of the application and other information filed with the application, a majority of the Board decided not to recommend a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence,” the board wrote in the letter, the Associated Press reported.

The board did not say why they denied the pardon, the news outlet reported.

According to the news outlet, the board originally unanimously recommended that Floyd receive a posthumous pardon from Gov. Greg Abbott last October.

The pardon was first filed in April 2021, after the officer who initially arrested Floyd in 2004 was later indicted following a deadly drug raid, CNN reported.

But in December, they changed course, saying they found “procedural errors" in its initial recommendation in Floyd’s case, the news outlet reported.

Floyd's family can reapply for a pardon in two years, according to the letter, the news outlets reported.