The Biden administration is tweaking rules on airline fees and refunds, saying it'll help consumers

The Biden administration is setting new rules on airline fees and refunds.

The Transportation Department said Wednesday that the final rules will spell out exactly when consumers are owed a refund for a delayed flight.

That used to be up to the airlines.

Now the government says it'll be for delays of three hours on domestic flights and six hours for international flights.

Under a separate rule, the Transportation Department is requiring airlines to disclose the price of baggage fees and ticket-change fees the first time travelers are shown a fare for their trips.

Airlines also will have to tell passengers they aren't required to pay extra for a seat.

