The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to dazzle over the city's lakefront

The Chicago Air and Water Show is making a historic full return in 2022 to the city's lakefront for the first time since it was last canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the group's first full-scale display, to be exact, since pandemic lockdowns stopped pilots from continuing those shows because of COVID-19.

The show went on in 2021 but was scaled down because of public health restrictions.

The air show will fly high on Saturday and Sunday from morning until afternoon along Lake Shore Drive at the show's focal point, WBBM reported.

The U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight and U.S. Navy Legacy Flights were scheduled for the first time to be in this year's show.