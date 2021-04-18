Three dead in shooting incident in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people have died in a shooting in Austin, Texas. The person police believe is responsible is not in custody at this time.

Just before 12 p.m. local time, a 911 call was made about the incident. As officers arrived on scene, a reverse 911 call went out to area residents warning about an active shooting situation.

Officers found three adults seriously injured, tragically all three died.

Interim Chief of Police Joseph Chacon says investigators were able to determine the person responsible for the shooting knew all three victims and the incident appears to be specifically targeted.

The suspect is not in custody at this time. Chacon said they are actively looking for a 41-year-old man who they believe is the suspect. He said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting was initially responded to as an active shooting situation, however Chacon says it is no longer considered active and that the suspect targeted the victims.

Chacon did not have information about the type of weapon used in the shooting, and did not share any possible motive at this time.