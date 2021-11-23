'Tiger King' star moved to North Carolina medical prison to receive cancer treatment

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic has been moved to a North Carolina medical facility to receive cancer treatment.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage's lawyer told The Oklahoman and The Associated Press that the former Oklahoma zookeeper was moved to the Butner, North Carolina, medical center last week.

According to the AP, the Netflix star has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Maldonado-Passage has been serving a 22-year prison sentence in Ft. Worth after being sentenced in April 2019 for animal cruelty and trying to hire someone to murder Carole Baskin, who's a big-cat rights activist.

But in July, a federal appeals court ruled that he should get a shorter prison sentence.

When he was initially sentenced, a judge convicted Maldonado-Passage's two murder-for-hire counts separately, but the court grouped those two counts.