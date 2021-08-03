Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

TikTok star dies 5 days after being shot in California movie theater

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Police
Posted at 9:53 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 21:53:58-04

CORONA, Calif. — TikTok star Anthony Barajas succumbed to his injuries five days after being shot in a California movie theater.

According to the Associated Press, the family of 19-year-old Barajas confirmed he died Saturday from wounds suffered in a July 26 shooting at the Regal Edwards Theatre in Corona.

20-year-old Joseph Jimenez has been accused of fatally shooting Barajas and 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich as they watched "The Forever Purge."

Theater workers discovered their bodies while cleaning up after the 9:35 p.m. show, the AP reported.

Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas was transported to a nearby hospital and placed on life support.

Police believe the shooting was random and unprovoked.

Jimenez is being held on $2 million bail.

Barajas went by itsanthonymichael on TikTok and had nearly a million followers on the social media platform.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.