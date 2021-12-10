Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell paused after attorney becomes ill

The jury in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was sent home early on Thursday after an attorney reported being ill.

According to The Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said there was no reason to believe that the attorney's illness was related to COVID-19.

The jury was instructed to be prepared to return on Friday.

More than a week into the trial, the prosecution has tried to paint Maxwell as the person who groomed young girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

The trial has featured testimony from women who claim Maxwell would set up sexual encounters for Epstein.

Maxwell was arrested a year after Epstein died by suicide while being held on federal sex trafficking charges.

The British socialite has pleaded not guilty.