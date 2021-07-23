Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250M bail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee has been ordered released on $250 million bail to face charges he secretly worked as an agent for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump's foreign policy.

Tom Barrack has been charged in New York federal court with using his friendship with Trump to benefit the UAE without disclosing his ties to the U.S. government.

The 74-year-old Barrack was arrested in Los Angeles near his home Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Barrack said he would plead not guilty.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a Brooklyn, New York, court.

According to the Associated Press, Barrack will likely be monitored electronically and confined to his residence after being arraigned.

The AP reported that Barrack will also have to surrender his passport, obey a curfew, and limit his travel between New York and Southern California.