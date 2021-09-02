Two Americas: Showcasing different perspectives

Our role as the media is to share the news of the day. We also know we can help give a voice to people we don’t often hear from. We can help showcase other points of view and highlight a part of our country you may not be familiar with.

This is what we’re excited to be able to do in our new series Two Americas.

Of course, there are many parts that make up our country. We’re not just showing you two, and we’re not pitting two sides against each other.

Instead, we’re hoping to highlight solutions and showcase different perspectives. There is the part of our country and our communities that you know. There are also the parts you might not.

We've been through so much together. Sometimes we see issues differently, but so often, so many of us want to be a part of the solution. We want to celebrate someone overcoming adversity.

Oftentimes, that means starting with real conversations and listening to others.

Two Americas will help us better understand our culture, our past, and why we feel the way we do today.

It’s not about changing minds. It’s about shining light on people and places you might not have visited, and people you might not usually meet.

We’ll highlight issues, provide new information, go in-depth, and showcase solutions that will lift us all. We’ll understand different perspectives from the people in the places that bring us together in order to better understand the America you know and the America you might not.

That’s Two Americas.