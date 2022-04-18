U.S., South Korea urge discussions with North Korea after missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea — The U.S. special envoy for North Korea says Washington and Seoul have agreed on the need for a strong response to North Korea's recent spate of missile tests, though they remain open to dialogue with the country.

North Korea state media claimed the country fired missiles involved in delivering nuclear weapons on Saturday.

South Korea’s military said Sunday it detected two short-range missiles that were fired from North Korea’s east coast.

U.S. representative Sung Kim flew to South Korea on Monday for talks two days after North Korea conducted a new type of missile test in its 13th round of weapons firing this year.

South Korean nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk says he and Kim shared concerns that North Korea will likely continue to engage in acts that raise regional tensions.

He urged North Korea to return to talks.

Kim and his deputy Jung Pak will be in Seoul for five days.