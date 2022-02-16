Ukraine tensions: West skeptical of Russian overtures

Russia has made two overtures to ease tensions around Ukraine.

It reported a pullback of troops near its neighbor and welcomed talks with the West.

But the United States and its allies say they need evidence of the troop movements and that the threat of a Russian invasion still looms.

For the second day Tuesday, there were signs of hope that Europe might avoid war following weeks of escalating East-West tensions.

President Vladimir Putin says that Russia does not want war and will rely on negotiations in efforts to eliminate any chance that Ukraine could one day join NATO.

At the same time, he did not commit to a full pullback.

President Joe Biden said American officials had not verified Russia’s claim about its troops.